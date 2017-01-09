Vietnam wishes to foster friendship with Cambodia: PM

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (third right), Cambodian Deputy PM and Minister of Home Affairs Samdech Sar Kheng (third left) and other delegates at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has affirmed Vietnam’s constant policy of reinforcing the fine neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability with Cambodia.While meeting Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Home Affairs Samdech Sar Kheng in Hanoi on January 9, the PM congratulated the Cambodian people on their past achievements, saying that Vietnam always hopes for a Cambodia of stability, peace and prosperity.He expressed wish that Cambodia will successfully hold the commune/ward Council election in June 2017 and the Parliament election in July 2018.PM Phuc said that the public security forces of the two countries should increase all-level delegation exchanges, while maintaining and promoting the existing cooperation mechanisms.They need to consistently pursue the principle of not allowing any hostile forces to use this country’s territory to harm the other’s peace, security and stability, he said, adding that they should also coordinate closely in seeking measures to foil all schemes of hostile forces and those who harm the interest and security of each country.The PM also proposed that the Cambodian side create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in the country to settle their lives, thus contributing to strengthening bilateral ties.He also took the occasion to convey New Year wishes to the Cambodian Royal family and Cambodian leaders.For his part, Samdech Sa Kheng noted that Cambodia’s Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Public Security of Vietnam have enjoyed fruitful cooperation, especially in the past decade.The two sides have collaborated in ensuring a shared border of peace, security, friendship and cooperation, he said, thanking the Vietnamese side for its support in material, personnel training and experience sharing.Holding that the crime situation is becoming more complicated, he stressed the need for the two ministries to further their ties.He also pledged to direct authorised agencies of Cambodia to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese people in the country./.