President Tran Dai Quang (L) meets with Zhang Dejiang, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China (Photo: VNA)



The legislatures of Vietnam and China should increase exchanges and sharing of experience in law-making and building a socialist state of law, said President Tran Dai Quang.President Quang made the recommendation during a meeting with Zhang Dejiang, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China, in Beijing on May 12.Both Vietnam and China have common needs and interests in the maintenance of a peaceful and stable environment to carry out the process of renovation, open-door reform and build a socialist state of law, he said.The President affirmed that Vietnam attaches great importance to developing relations with China, and proposed senior Party and State leaders maintain regular visits and meetings while directing sectors and administrations at all levels to strictly implement bilateral agreements and cooperation programmes, and actively expand win-win cooperation suitable with development strategies of each nation.President Quang spoke highly of the significance of Zhang’s official friendly visit to Vietnam in November 2016, and conveyed the invitation of National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan to the Chinese top legislator to re-visit Vietnam at a convenient time.For his part, Zhang said the National People’s Congress of China is willing to strengthen cooperation with its Vietnamese counterpart to promote bilateral relations between the two countries.He highly evaluated the positive progress in the bilateral rapports and confirmed that the Chinese Party, Government and National People’s Congress want to further promote the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with Vietnam.The National People’s Congress will also create favourable conditions for Chinese sectors, agencies, localities and people to increase exchanges and cooperation with Vietnam, thus increasing mutual political trust and enhancing the friendship between Chinese and Vietnamese people, he added.-VNA