Vietnamese player stops in third round of world chess champs

Vietnamese chess player Pham Le Thao Nguyen (Photo: VNA)



Vietnamese chess player Pham Le Thao Nguyen ended her tournament at the FIDE Women’s World Chess Championship after losing 0-2 to No 2 seed Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine in the third round on February 18.Nguyen earned 22 points to rise in the world rankings and won a 8,000 USD bonus for her two round wins.Nineteen-year-old Chinese player Ni Shiqun defeated Russian Natalia Pogonina, the former runner-up of the 2015 championship, and guaranteed her competing in the fourth round. In a dramatic game which included mistakes from both sides, Pogonina missed few real chances to end the game in a draw.Nana Dzagnidze and Antoaneta Stefanova, who won the first games of the third round, had no problems in reaching draws in the second games, and continued on to the next stage.In other matches, masters were relatively quiet and none of the players had real opportunities to fight for more than a draw. Their matches are to be decided by tie-breaks.-VNA