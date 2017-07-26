Vietnam’s fallen soldiers commemorated in Cambodia

Staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of Vietnamese people in Cambodia lay a wreath at the Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Monument in Phnom Penh on July 26 (Photo: VNA)

– The Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese people in Cambodia paid homage to Vietnamese soldiers who died in the country at the Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Monument in Phnom Penh on July 26.The activity marks 70 years of Vietnam’s War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947).At the ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador Thach Du and other participants observed a minute of silence to honour Vietnamese soldiers who died in Cambodia in various wars.The soldiers’ sacrifice helped the Cambodian people escape from the Khmer Rouge genocidal regime and rebuild the country, reinforcing friendship between the two countries.Another Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Monument is scheduled to be inaugurated in Cambodia’s Battambang province on July 27.There are 17 Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Monuments across Cambodia at present.-VNA