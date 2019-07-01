A booth at the fair. (Source: thainews.prd.go.th

- The 51st Thai Teaw Thai Plaza Fair, at Bitec Bang Na exhibition centre, is featuring special tour packages, from some 1,000 tour company booths, being offered at special prices.Many people have already visited the fair, mostly in family groups of family and friends shopping for tour packages, discounted accommodation and discount restaurant packages for large groups.The event features booths offering tourism packages and products in Thailand and abroad, such as accommodation in Krabi starting at 1,800 baht per night with all-year availability, a free accommodation voucher after three reservations in Khao Yai, a Chao Phraya Princess Cruise pass selling at 830 baht and discounted air tickers on domestic and international routes.Food, drinks and OTOP products are being featured at this event, which is taking place until today at Hall EH 101-102, Bitech exhibition center, Bang Na, Bangkok, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. – NNT/VNA