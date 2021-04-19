108 Military Central Hospital marks 70th anniversary
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (front, right) and officials visit the hall of traditions of the 108 Military Central Hospital on April 19 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi-based 108 Military Central Hospital held a ceremony on April 19 to mark its 70th founding anniversary (April 1) and receive the “Labour Hero in the Renewal Period” title.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, Secretary of the Central Military Commission, was among the distinguished guests at the event.
On behalf of the Party and State leaders, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam presented the hospital with the “Labour Hero in the Renewal Period”, a noble title of the State bestowed upon those with particularly excellent achievements in their duty performance.
Applauding the hospital’s proud attainments, he said its medical workers and scientists have made breakthrough development in both quantity and quality, and that they have mastered the most cutting-edge medical equipment and complicated techniques to save patients with fatal illnesses and conduct historic organ transplant surgeries.
The hospital has done a good job of providing in-depth training for lower-level hospitals to help with developing the national healthcare network, Dam said, noting that it is also a bright example of reforming the management model.
Though the 108 Military Central Hospital is a military establishment, it has not limited its activities to giving medical examination and treatment to those serving in the army or conducting studies and training in military medicine, but it has brought into play its advantages to contribute to public health care, which has in turn helped enhance the hospital’s military medical capacity, according to the Deputy PM.
The official told the hospital to push ahead with developing personnel with political firmness, good morality, and high professional capacity; step up scientific research and intensive training; boost cooperation with domestic and international healthcare, research, and training establishments; work to equip itself with the most up-to-date technologies and techniques; and stay ready to respond to any disaster or war condition.
He also requested continued efforts in COVID-19 prevention and control while asking ministries and sectors, especially the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Health, to create the best possible conditions for the hospital to fulfill its glorious but also heavy duties.
In his remarks, Hospital Director Lt. Gen. Mai Hong Bang recalled that the Yen Trach Central Hospital, the predecessor of the 108 Military Central Hospital, was set up in the Viet Bac revolutionary base 70 years ago, with a military medical team of only 30 members.
Throughout the wartime and the Renewal period, the hospital has weathered every difficulty and challenge and is now one of the five special national hospitals and among the leading scientific research and medical training centres in Vietnam./.