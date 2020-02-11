10th ASEAN Para Games postponed for second time
The 10th ASEAN Para Games in the Philippines has been postponed for the second time due to the novel coronavirus epidemic.
Athletes receive their medals in the women's 100m freestyle at the 9th Para Games in Malaysia in 2017 (Photo: baoquocte.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) — The 10th ASEAN Para Games in the Philippines has been postponed for the second time due to the novel coronavirus epidemic.
It follows a recommendation from the Philippine Sports Commission that said the decision was in the interests of "safety and security".
The country is only other outside China and Hong Kong to have reported a fatality from the virus.
Athletes were due to compete between January 18 and 24, but due to financial and logistical issues, the Games were pushed back to March 20-28.
Philippine Paralympic Committee President Michael Barredo held talks with the ASEAN Para Sports Federation about its plan to postpone last week in Thailand.
He was quoted as saying on philstar.com that the Philippines hoped to find a solution so the event could take place in May or June.
The ASEAN Para Games are supposed to follow the Southeast Asian Games, which the Philippines hosted from November 30 to December 11.
It follows a recommendation from the Philippine Sports Commission that said the decision was in the interests of "safety and security".
The country is only other outside China and Hong Kong to have reported a fatality from the virus.
Athletes were due to compete between January 18 and 24, but due to financial and logistical issues, the Games were pushed back to March 20-28.
Philippine Paralympic Committee President Michael Barredo held talks with the ASEAN Para Sports Federation about its plan to postpone last week in Thailand.
He was quoted as saying on philstar.com that the Philippines hoped to find a solution so the event could take place in May or June.
The ASEAN Para Games are supposed to follow the Southeast Asian Games, which the Philippines hosted from November 30 to December 11.
Athletes are due to compete across 19 sports in New Clark City, Subic and Manila. They will receive qualification points for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games from the competition./.