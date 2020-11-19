Politics Infographic Trade value between Vietnam and USA During 25 years of practicing Vietnam-US diplomatic relations (July 12, 1995 - July 12, 2020), trade between the two countries has been continually increasing.

Politics Infographic Vuong Dinh Hue re-elected Hanoi Party Committee Secretary Politburo member and Secretary of the 16th-tenure Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue was elected Secretary of this committee for the 17th tenure with 100 percent of the vote on October 13 morning.

Politics Infographic Important issues discussed at Party Central Committee's 13th session The 13th session of the 12th Party Central Committee opened in Hanoi on October 5 under the chair of Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong. During the session, the committee discusses important issues.