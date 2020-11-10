Environment Ministries, localities directed to prepare for consecutive storms Ministries, sectors and localities must remain active in responding to storm Etau and subsequent storms, Tran Quang Hoai, deputy head of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, has said.

Environment Ben Tre province acts to cope with saltwater intrusion The Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre will step up measures over the next five years to cope with saltwater intrusion in its rivers during the dry season, according to the provincial People’s Committee.

Environment Environmental protection must be at core of socio-economic development targets: experts Predictions on the intensity and impacts of environmental issues on various socio-economic aspects must be highlighted in the draft documents to be submitted to the 13th National Party Congress, said deputy head of the Vietnam Environment Administration (VEA) Nguyen Hung Thinh.

Environment Coastal provinces urged to brace for Storm Atsani The Central Steering Committee on Disaster Prevention and Control on November 6 asked committees of disaster prevention and control and search and rescue of coastal provinces from Quang Ninh and Phu Yen to brace for Atsani storm.