11 laws, codes adopted at NA 8th session
Deputies at the 8th sitting of the 14th National Assembly (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Legislators met at a plenary session in Hanoi on November 27, the last working day of the 8th sitting of the 14th National Assembly.
In the morning, they debated the draft law amending and supplementing some articles of the Construction Law, which is expected to be adopted at the next sitting.
In the afternoon, the lawmakers passed several resolutions, including the one on piloting the urban administration model in Hanoi, the one approving the Supplementary Treaty to the 1985 Treaty on the Delimitation of the National Boundary and the 2005 Supplementary Treaty between Vietnam and Cambodia, and the Protocol on the Demarcation and Marker Planting of the Land Boundary between Vietnam and Cambodia.
The closing ceremony was broadcast live on national television and radio, and the NA’s TV channel.
The NA also approved a resolution on question-and-answer session during the 8th sitting and the one of the sitting, among others.
In her closing remarks, NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan said the NA completed the set agenda for 28 days, with 11 laws and codes, and 17 resolutions approved, and 10 draft laws scrutinised.
The number has reflected efforts and responsibility of NA agencies, the Government and relevant organisations in the preparation work, as well as consensus of deputies, she stressed. /.