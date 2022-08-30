Illustrative image. (Photo: danangfantasticity.com)

Da Nang (VNA) - The BRG Open Golf Championship Danang 2022, part of the Asian Development Tour (ADT), is expected to welcome 115 players at BRG Da Nang Golf Resort in the central city of Da Nang from August 31 to September 2.



Golfers will be divided into two groups and compete over 36 holes, according to the tournament organisers. The final round will see 50 players competing for a prize purse of 75,000 USD.



Nguyen Trong Thao, Deputy Director of Da Nang’s Department of Culture and Sports, head of the Organising Committee of the Da Nang Golf Tourism Festival 2022, said preparations for the tournament have been completed.



The successful organisation of the BRG Open Golf Championship Danang 2022 will help improve the quality of golf courses, diversify golf tourism products, and build the image of a hospitable city while welcoming international competitors to Da Nang.



This is the first time ADT has organised a tournament in Da Nang.

The competition is an opportunity for Vietnam in general and Da Nang in particular to greet international friends, affirming Da Nang as a destination for Asia's leading events and festivals./.