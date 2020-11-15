11th ASEAN-UN summit opens
The 11th ASEAN-United Nations (UN) Summit was held on November 15 in Hanoi via teleconference. The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the 11th ASEAN-UN Summit in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
The summit is part of the 37th ASEAN Summit and related summits from November 12 to 15 in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
