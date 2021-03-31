Culture - Sports Exhibition takes visitors on journey to the past The memories of the people, landscapes and cultural heritage of the former province of Son Tay, now in the west of greater Hanoi will be revived via works by 90-year-old painter Chu Manh Chan on display at the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum.

Culture - Sports Golf Danang FantastiCity Open 2021 to be held next month Top domestic golfers will participate in the Golf Danang FantastiCity Open 2021, taking place in the central city of Da Nang from April 30 to May 2, the municipal Department of Tourism said at a conference on March 30.

Culture - Sports Exhibition of paintings donated by Japanese collector opens in Da Nang An exhibition of 22 paintings in a collection of works by Vietnamese artists titled “Houei” (Prosperity) of Japanese collector Itoh Toyokichi opened in the central city on March 29, on the occasion of the 46 years of the liberation day of Da Nang city (March 29).