11th International Photo Contest in Vietnam launched
Domestic and foreign photographers will compete at 11th International Photo Contest in Vietnam (VN-21) that was launched in Hanoi on March 31.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Domestic and foreign photographers will compete at 11th International Photo Contest in Vietnam (VN-21) that was launched in Hanoi on March 31.
The event is conducted by the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists (VAPA), under the sponsorship of the International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP), the Image Sans Frontiere (ISF) and Photographic Society of America (PSA).
It features the four sections of open colour, open monochrome, travel and portrait, the organisers said.
Each entrant may participate in any one or all sections, and can submit a maximum of four photos per section and a total 16 photos for all sections.
Entries must originate as photographs (image-captures of objects via light sensitivity) made by the entrant on photographic emulsion or acquired digitally.
There will be 97 awards, including one FIAP/PSA/ISF/VAPA gold medals, one FIAP/PSA/ ISF/VAPA silver medals, one FIAP/PSA/ ISF/VAPA bronze medals and three FIAP/PSA/ ISF/VAPA honourable mentions.
Entries should be sent to the organisers by the end of July 31, at www.contestvn.com.
A ceremony to award winners and open an exhibition showcasing the winning photos is slated for October./.