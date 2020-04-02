The 11-year-old boy was given the all-clear on April 2 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s 73rd COVID-19 case, who returned to Vietnam from the UK on March 15, was given the all-clear on April 2 morning.

The 11-year-old boy, who is a British citizen, was hospitalised at the medical centre of Thanh Mien district in the northern province of Hai Duong on March 15.

He will continue to be isolated and monitored for the next 14 days.

With the latest case of recovery, Vietnam has successfully treated 64 of its 222 confirmed COVID-19 patients.

Deputy Head of the Treatment Subcommittee of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control Luong Ngoc Khue said that there was good news in treating patients with COVID- 19. As of noon on April 2, 64 COVID-19 patients have recovered, while 54 others have tested negative at least once, including 43 having tested negative twice.

“Over the past days, the Centre for Management, Administration, Support for Diagnosis and Treatment of People with COVID-19 has invited leading professors to consult with frontline hospitals on the treatment of COVID-19 patients, especially those in critical conditions. We keep updated about the situation of cases and provided timely guidance, advice and support to hospitals when they meet with difficulties in treating COVID-19 patients,” said Khue./.