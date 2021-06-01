12 medical items added to national reserves
Twelve medical items have been added to the list of national reserves under a decree issued recently by the Prime Minister.
Competent forces disinfecting a valley in ward 11, Go Vap district, HCM City. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Twelve medical items have been added to the list of national reserves under a decree issued recently by the Prime Minister.
Decree No 56/2021/ND-CP details Resolution No 1024/2020/UBTVQH14, dated October 9, 2020 from the National Assembly’s Standing Committee regarding the supplementation of such medical items to the national reserves.
The items include X-ray machines, ventilators, defibrillators, patient monitoring devices, ultrasound machines, suction machines, electric injection pumps, surgical kits, chemical sprayers, personal protection equipment, machines detecting chemical, biological and radioactive agents, and body bags.
The Ministry of Health has been assigned to manage the items in line with the Law on National Reserves./.