World Digital wallets expected to be most popular in Singapore in 2024 Digital wallets are forecast to overtake credit cards to become the most popular online payment method in Singapore by 2024, amidst the e-commerce boom fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the latest global payments report by Worldpay from FIS.

World Indonesia sees sharp decline in deforestation last year Deforestation in Indonesia was brought down by 75 percent last year thanks to more effective control of forest fires and limitation of woodland clearance, the Ministry of Environment and Forestry has said.

ASEAN First ASEAN-France DPC meeting held virtually The first ASEAN-France Development Partnership Committee (AF-DPC) Meeting took place on March 4 in the form of a video conference.

World Cambodia’s Dara Sakor International Airport to open in mid-2021 The construction of Dara Sakor International Airport of Cambodia was completed at the end of 2020 and is expected to officially become operational in mid-2021, according to a senior official at the State Secretariat of Civil Aviation (SSCA).