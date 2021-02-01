- The 13th National Party Congress was a success and concluded two days earlier than scheduled, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong said at a press briefing on February 1 following the congress’s closure.The congress was successful in many aspects, from its content, form, organisation, to working attitude, resulting in the adoption of its resolution, he said.The leader highlighted the efficiency of preparation work, especially regarding documents and personnel for the congress.The drafting of a great deal of documents began in 2018, with 80 revisions and the gathering of ideas from all sectors and agencies, and for the first time the draft documents were made public for discussion among people from all walks of life.Meanwhile, personnel preparations were conducted in a careful, objective, and fair manner via different steps. Preparations for personnel work in connection with the Party Central Committee and other leadership agencies were made with opinions contributed by different agencies, thus receiving high consensus at the congress, he said.