13th National Party Congress adopts resolution
The 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam wrapped up on February 1 morning after eight working days, with its resolution adopted at the closing session.
On behalf of the congress’s presidium, Vo Van Thuong reported on the results of the election of the Political Bureau, the Party General Secretary, the Secretariat, the Inspection Commission, and the Chairperson of the Inspection Commission in the 13th tenure.
After that, the 13th Party Central Committee made debut.
The congress warmly congratulated Nguyen Phu Trong on his re-election as General Secretary of the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee, and those who were elected to the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, the Secretariat, and the Inspection Commission for the 13th tenure.
On behalf of the 13th Party Central Committee, General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong emphasised that the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee pledges to exert utmost efforts to surmount every difficulty to fulfill duties and be determined to successfully implement the 13th National Party Congress’s resolution.
At the closing session, Le Minh Hung, Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee, Chief of the Party Central Committee’s Office, and head of the note-takers’ board, read the congress’s draft resolution.
The congress then adopted the resolution.
The resolution stated that the congress agreed on the basic assessments of the implementation outcomes of the 12th National Party Congress’s resolution, the 1991 Platform on National Construction during the Transitional Period towards Socialism that was supplemented and developed in 2011, the 2011 - 2020 socio-economic development strategy, the 1991 Platform, the 35 years of “Doi moi” (Renewal) policy, along with national development orientations and tasks for the time ahead as noted in the documents submitted by the 12th-tenure Party Central Committee to the 13th congress.
The resolution said the achievements during the 35 years of “Doi moi” and 30 years of implementing the 1991 Platform, especially the 10 years of the Platform supplemented and developed in 2011, have continued to affirm that the path to socialism in Vietnam matches the reality in the country and the development trend of the era, and that the Party’s clear-sighted leadership is the leading factor determining the success of Vietnam’s revolution.
Amid fast and complicated developments in the global situation, the Party’s Platform remains “the flag of ideology, the flag of combat, the flag gathering the great national solidarity” for the goal of rich people, strong nation and an equitable, democratic, and civilised nation.
The resolution underlined the overall goals and concrete targets for 2025, 2030, and 2045; and identified major socio-economic development targets for 2021- 2025, orientations for national development for 2021 - 2030, and the six key tasks for the 13th tenure. It also highlighted three strategic breakthroughs.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong delivered the closing speech that reviewed the outstanding results and successes of the 13th National Party Congress.
In particular, the congress asserted that the Party will stay persistent in the Marxism - Leninism and Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, continually apply and develop them in a creative manner that matches the reality in Vietnam in each period. It will also keep steadfast in the goal of national independence and socialism, and the “Doi moi” policy for the goal of rich people, strong nation and an equitable, democratic, and civilised nation.
The congress also stressed that the Party must enhance Party building and rectification work to a strong and clean Party and political system, push ahead with improving its mettle and leadership and ruling capacity in making and carrying out guidelines and policies in a way that match the reality in Vietnam and the development trend of the era.
The congress also pointed to the need to take timely action to institutionalise, concretise, and effectively implement the Party’s guidelines and the State’s policies and laws, while addressing shortcomings in the leadership, direction, and organisation of implementation.
The Party and State leader appealed to the entire Party, people, and army, along with compatriots both at home and aboard to make all-out efforts to successfully carry out the 13th Congress’s resolution./.