According to Lam Dong provincial People's Committee, Da Lat city this year expects to welcome more than 7 million visitors, an increase of 340% over the same period in 2021.

Its revenue from the accommodation, restaurant and tourism services reached nearly 504 million USD), a year-on-year increase of over 122%.

Situated on a plateau around 1,500 metres above sea level, Da Lat enjoys year-round cool weather that is in contrast to Vietnam’s tropical climate.

As one of Vietnam’s biggest flower-growing regions, producing around 3 billion flowers every year, the city is a must-visit destination for flower lovers around the world./.

