140,000 foreign visitors to Da Lat
The resort city of Da Lat in the Central Highland province of Lam Dong has so far this year welcomed about 140,000 foreign visitors, according to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
According to Lam Dong provincial People's Committee, Da Lat city this year expects to welcome more than 7 million visitors, an increase of 340% over the same period in 2021.
Its revenue from the accommodation, restaurant and tourism services reached nearly 504 million USD), a year-on-year increase of over 122%.
Situated on a plateau around 1,500 metres above sea level, Da Lat enjoys year-round cool weather that is in contrast to Vietnam’s tropical climate.
As one of Vietnam’s biggest flower-growing regions, producing around 3 billion flowers every year, the city is a must-visit destination for flower lovers around the world./.