At the NA Standing Committee's 52nd meeting (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The 14th National Assembly Standing Committee will convene its 53rd meeting in the capital city of Hanoi on February 22, announced the NA Office on February 19.
The session, to last one day, is scheduled to offer feedback on the first adjustment of the structure, component and number of nominees to run for the 15th NA at central and local agencies and units, and the number of full-time deputies of the Hanoi People’s Council (if qualified).
Participants will also examine the Government’s working report for the 2016-2021 tenure, and present in written form their feedback on the NA and NA Standing Committee’s reports reviewing their performance in the 14th tenure.
They will look into preparations for the 14th NA’s 11th session, the draft Resolution on amendments and supplements to the Resolution No.887-NQ/UBTVQH12 on the issuance of scientific management regulations in NA and NA Standing Committee’s organs and NA Office./.
