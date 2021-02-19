Politics Plan issued to implement NA resolution on joining UN peacekeeping operations Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision issuing a plan to implement Resolution 130/2020/QH14 of the National Assembly on joining the UN peacekeeping operations.

Politics Vietnam wants to continue boosting trade ties with Myanmar: Ambassador Vietnam hails Myanmar’s achievements in structural reforms and impressive economic growth in the past year, and wants to continue bolstering the economic-trade and investment ties with the nation in the time to come, a Vietnamese diplomat has said.

Politics Former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong passes away Former Politburo member and former Deputy Prime Minister Truong Vinh Trong passed away at his home at 3:25am on February 19 in Luong Thuan hamlet, Luong Quoi commune, Giong Trom district, the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre due to old age and serious illness.

World Ambassador stresses Vietnam’s policy of promoting women’s role Vietnam’s permanent delegation to the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in Paris has attended the virtual launch of the Paris Hub of the International Gender Champions (IGC), during which Ambassador Le Thi Hong Van stressed Vietnam’s consistent commitment to promoting women’s role and potential.