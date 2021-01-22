Politics Illegal exit, entry must be tackled: PM Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 22 called upon border guards to increase efforts to effectively prevent illegal exit and entry, helping to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics Fatherland Front moves to prepare for general election The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee held a national teleconference on January 22 to provide instructions on handling affairs relating to the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure.

Politics Photo exhibition held to celebrate 13th National Party Congress A photo exhibition was opened on January 22 at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi by the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education and the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) in celebration of the 13th National Party Congress.