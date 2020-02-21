The 73-year-old patient was admitted to the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital for Tropical Diseases in District 5 on January 31 with symptoms including a fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. Tests later showed he was positive for the novel coronavirus, making him the seventh confirmed case in Vietnam.



The man is the oldest covid-19 patient in Vietnam and the third confirmed in Ho Chi Minh City. Earlier, two Chinese patients, who are father and son, were cured and discharged from hospital.



By Feb. 21, 15/16 covid-19 patients in Vietnam have been released from hospital. In Ho Chi Minh City, 30 people were in quarantine at a makeshift hospital in the suburban district of Cu Chi. No confirmed or suspected cases have been reported./.

VNA