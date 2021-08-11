Politics President Nguyen Xuan Phuc meets with Lao NA Chairman During his official friendship visit to Laos, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 10 met with Chairman of the Lao National Assembly Saysomphone Phomvihane.

Politics State President delivers speech at Lao National Assembly Earlier on the same day, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc delivered an important speech at the first session of the 9th National Assembly of Laos, becoming the first foreign leader to do so at the new NA Building of Laos.

Politics Vietnam, Laos seek to boost legislative cooperation Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man held talks with his Lao counterpart, Sounthone Xayachak, in Vientiane on August 10.