Travel COVID-19 takes toll on tourism in first half The COVID-19 pandemic brought down the number of foreign visitors to Vietnam to close to 3.7 million in the first half of the year, a 57 percent decline year-on-year.

Travel Ca Mau launches first express boat service to Nam Du, Phu Quoc An express boat service connecting the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau with Nam Du archipelago and Phu Quoc island, two popular tourist destinations in the nearby province of Kien Giang, was launched on July 7.