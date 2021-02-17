At a checkpoint in Binh Giang district of Hai Duong (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam saw 18 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases from 6am to 6pm on February 17, all in Hai Duong - the country's current largest hotbed, raising the national count to 2,329, reported the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.



All the new cases were detected in quarantine sites. So far, the total community infections are 1,430.



Also on the day, senven patients were given the all-clear from the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, bringing the total recoveries to 1,580.



Among patients still undergoing treatment, 46 have tested negative for the virus once, 33 twice and 25 thrice.



At present, a total of 145,925 people who had close contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being under quarantine nationwide, including 584 in hospitals, 15,251 in state-designated establishments and 130,090 others at home or accommodations.



The Health Ministry advised people to remain proactive in pandemic prevention and control by continuing to wear face masks when going out, disinfecting frequently, maintaining a safe distance, refraining from gatherings, and making medical declarations./.