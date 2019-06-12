At the session (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Legislators adopted a resolution on approving the appointment of Judge of the Supreme People’s Court as suggested by the Chief Judge on the 18th working day of the 14th National Assembly’s seventh session on June 12.



The NA Secretary General will announce contents of the resolution in regulated time.



The NA discussed in plenary session the draft Law on Migration and Immigration by Vietnamese citizens under the direction of NA Vice Chairman Do Ba Ty.



Twenty-one lawmakers gave their opinions on the draft law.



A majority of legislators agreed with the government’s report and the NA Committee on National Defence and Security’s report examining the draft law, saying that the promulgation of the law is necessary, contributing to administrative reform and improving the efficiency of State management on migration and immigration.



Minister of Public Security made clear issues raised by deputies.



NA Vice Chairman Ty asked units concerned to collect deputies’ opinions and refine the draft law to submit to the NA’s eighth session for approval.



In the afternoon, deputies discussed the revised Labour Code under the direction of NA Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong.



They gave their feedback on the expansion of extra working time frame, working time in administrative, socio-political organisations, rights and responsibilities of workers and employers, regulations on labour contracts for female workers, among others.



Later, Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung explained issues raised by lawmakers.



NA Vice Chairwoman Phong requested the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry to acquire public feedback and refine the bill to submit to the eighth session for adoption.



On June 13, the NA will vote to adopt the revised Law on Taxation Management and Law on Public Investment, and look into the draft amended Law on Militia and Self-Defence Forces in plenary session.



In the afternoon, they are due to approve the Law on Architecture and debate draft amendments to the Law on Securities in plenary session.-VNA





