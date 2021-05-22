Hanoi (VNA) – Additional 20 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the past 12 hours till 6am on May 22, including 11 in Bac Giang, three in Bac Ninh, one in Dien Bien, four in Hai Duong and one in Thai Binh, reported the Health Ministry.



As of 6am on May 22, Vietnam logged a total of 3,482 local and 1,479 imported cases. The total number of new cases from April 27 was 1,912.



Up to 179,006 people who had close contact with patients or entered from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine, including 4,490 in hospitals, 36,815 in concentrated quarantine facilities and 137,801 at homes.



Among patients under treatment at medical facilies, 63 tested negative once, 34 twice and 23 thrice. There were 41 deaths related to the disease and 2,689 were given the all-clear from the virus.

Since April 29, 1.44 million people have tested for the virus.



On May 21, 5,587 more people were vaccinated.

As of 4pm on May 21, over 1 million vaccine doses were injected into medical workers in cities and provinces, 28,961 of them were given two shots.



The National Assembly Standing Committee also proposed earmarking 12.1 trillion VND to buy vaccines.

The Health Ministry called on citizens to follow the 5K message, including khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering), and khai bao y te (health declaration).



It advised calling the hotline 19009095 or other hotlines of local medical units to receive instructions in case anyone shows the symptoms of fever, coughing and breath troubles./.