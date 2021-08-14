Illustrative photo. (Source: VNA)

Vietjet Air has cooperated with the Ministry of Health to carry more than 3,000 healthcare workers, tonnes of medical supplies and millions of vaccine doses to COVID-19 hotspots across the country. A flight of Vietjet Air transporting 200 ventilators from Germany landed in Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport on August 13 to help hospitals in COVID-19 hotspots fight the COVID-19 pandemic.The ventilators are part of assistance provided by Sovico Group , HD Bank and budget carrier Vietjet Air to the country’s coronavirus response.Half of the ventilators were delivered to hospitals in HCM City the following day while the rest are to soon depart for medical establishments in Hanoi, Dong Nai and Kien Giang.The three companies have donated hundreds of billions of VND for the purchase of ambulances, ventilators, test kits and other medical supplies for the fight against the pandemic.Vietjet Air has cooperated with the Ministry of Health to carry more than 3,000 healthcare workers, tonnes of medical supplies and millions of vaccine doses to COVID-19 hotspots across the country.

Top managers of the three companies have been supporting a programme to seek transfer of vaccine production technologies from major foreign manufacturers in a bid to help the country secure more vaccines.

The companies have also initiated and sponsored a project to deliver free meals to temporary COVID-19 hospitals and quarantine sites, and aid packages including rice, instant noodles and spices, to poor families inside locked-down areas.

Vietjet and Sovico have sponsored two online concerts to raise funds for the COVID-19 vaccine fund./.

VNA