2,000 national flags presented to Thanh Hoa’s fishermen
At the hand-over ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Thanh Hoa (VNA) – “Nguoi lao dong” (The Labourer) newspaper on July 22 handed over 2,000 national flags to the authority of the north central province of Thanh Hoa to present to local fishermen.
This is part of a programme presenting a million national flags to fishermen initiated by the newspaper more than a year ago.
The newspaper has so far presented 113,500 national flags to fishermen of 14 provinces and cities nationwide.
The same day, the Ministry of Information and Communications in coordination with the provincial People’s Committee held a ceremony to introduce a contest popularizing sovereignty over and sustainable development of Vietnam's seas and islands in the Hong (Red) River Delta and adjacent localities.
At a recent meeting to review the one-year implementation of the programme held in Ho Chi Minh City, representatives from the newspaper, localities, businesses, and sponsors signed a commitment to continue to accompany the programme in the future.
The organising board plans to present 560,000 flags to fishermen in 28 coastal localities and will also coordinate with the Navy High Command and the Coast Guard High Command, and the Vietnam Fisheries Sources Surveillance Force as well as the Directorate of Fisheries under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to present 500,000 flags.
Another 100,000 flags and portraits of late President Ho Chi Minh will be presented to people living along land borders. A flag-raising ceremony will be held at front islands, while 40,000 flags will be presented to fishermen based near the islands.
The programme will coordinate with the healthcare sector and businesses to present medicine and first-aid equipment to fishermen, while raising awareness about the law and national sovereignty over seas and islands./.