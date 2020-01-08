2019 “Bua Liem Vang” Press Awards to be held on Jan 15
As many as 57 works have been included in the shortlist for the 2019 Bua Liem Vang (Golden Hammer & Sickle) Press Awards to be held at the Hanoi Opera House on January 15.
Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education Vo Van Thuong and head of the PCC’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation Truong Thi Mai present a B prize at the 2018 Bua Liem Vang Press Awards. (Photo: VNA)
The award ceremony, which will take place on the occasion of the 90th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), aim to recognise outstanding press works in disseminating information and promoting understanding about the CPV’s policies and Party building.
The shortlist has been made from about 1,660 entries of various types, from photo news articles, print and online media to TV and radio documentaries.
The award’s fourth edition will present five A, ten B and 15 C and 25 consolation prizes while there will be two new awards for the best press works in protecting the CPV’s ideological foundation and for best Vietnamese writer living overseas.
The first Bua Liem Vang Press Awards was organised in 2016./.