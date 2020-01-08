Politics Vietnam, Cambodia share experience in religious affairs The Vietnamese Government’s Committee for Religious Affairs and the Cambodian Ministry of Cults and Religion opened a four-day meeting in Vietnam’s An Giang province on January 7 to share experience in the fields under their remit.

Politics HCM City get-together marks Cuba’s 61st National Day A get-together was held in Ho Chi Minh City on January 7 to celebrate the 61st National Day of Cuba (January 1, 1959).

Politics Vietnam sends sympathies to Indonesia over floods Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh on January 6 extended sympathies to Indonesian Minister for Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi over recent flooding triggered by heavy rains in West Java.

Politics Vietnam, Japan agree to further enhance political trust Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Japanese FM Motegi Toshimitsu expressed their delight at the impressive development of the Vietnam – Japan extensive strategic partnership over the past years, during their talks in Hanoi on January 6.