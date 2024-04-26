The exhibition introduces a lot of photos, exhibits and precious documents for the first time, notably the Conclusion of Commander-in-Chief General Vo Nguyen Giap at the Dien Bien Phu Campaign staff conference on February 7, 1954.

On display are more than 300 photos, document and exhibits divided into three parts. The first part, themed “Path to Dien Bien”, highlights the military victories after 8 years of waging the resistance war against the French colonialists.

The second part, titled "Determined to fight, determined to win", demonstrates the strategic determination of the Party Central Committee to open the Dien Bien Phu Campaign, the preparation in all aspects, and the spirit of determination to win of the entire Party, people, and army.

The last part of the exhibition introduced present-day Dien Bien as a locality that is developing strongly, a strategic location in terms of economy, defence and security, and an attractive cultural and tourist destination.

The exhibition, which lasts until the end of May, aims to pay tribute to the sacrifice of heroic martyrs in the struggle for national liberation as well as contribute to educating patriotic and revolutionary traditions for young generations./.

