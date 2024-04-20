According to the municipal tourism department, the capital city earned 1.02 billion USD from tourism activities, up 17.8% from the corresponding time last year.

To attract more visitors, Hanoi tourism sector is developing products associated with heritages, relic sites, and craft villages, and others based on strengths of each locality, like sports tourism in the outskirts district of Soc Son, and community and medical tourism in Soc Son and Ba Vi districts.

The city has also set up connectivity with other cities and provinces such as Ha Nam, Ninh Binh, Son La, Lao Cai, and Lai Chau to form travel routes, where their key, reciprocal products are brought into full play.

Attention has also been paid to tourism digitalization, covering information about tourist sites, services, and market./.

