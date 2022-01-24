2022 Lunar New Year holiday to last five days
The 2022 Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday will last from January 31 through February 4, according to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.
VNA
VNA
Days off for Tet holiday 2022 Lunar New Year holiday to last five days 2022 Lunar New Year holiday Vietnam News VietnamPlus Vietnam
You should also see
InfographicMonetary policies aid socio-economic recovery and development
A resolution on fiscal and monetary policies supporting the socio-economic recovery and development programme was ratified at the 15th National Assembly’s first extraordinary session (January 4 -11, 2022).
See more
InfographicOver 1.4 million people participate in voluntary social insurance
Over 1.4 million people participate in voluntary social insurance as of December 31, 2021
Infographic(Interactive) Seven localities pilot welcoming foreign tourists
Ho Chi Minh City and the central province of Binh Dinh have received approval from the Government to reopen to foreign visitors this month, the sixth and seventh localities to do so.
InfographicVietnam’s achievements in population work
Vietnam has attained achievemens in population work over the past 60 years.
InfographicSeven Vietnamese universities meet international standards
The Education Quality Management Agency under the Ministry of Education and Training has just unveiled the list of educational facilities meeting the criteria of education quality.
InfographicHCM City pilots bicycle-sharing service in central area
Ho Chi Minh City's Department of Transport and Tri Nam Group on December 16 officially kick-started bicycle-sharing service on a pilot basis in District 1.