2022 – successful year for farm produce exports
The Plant Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on November 24 announced the completion of opening the Japanese market for longan, the Chinese for sweet potato, and that of New Zealand for lime and grapefruit of Vietnam.
Vietnamese longan (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Plant Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on November 24 announced the completion of opening the Japanese market for longan, the Chinese for sweet potato, and that of New Zealand for lime and grapefruit of Vietnam.
This year can be considered the most successful for the sector, as many agricultural products have gained access to the world markets.
For the Chinese market, earlier this year, the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) agreed to pilot import of Vietnamese passion fruits starting in July. After that, durian and banana were allowed to be imported into China through the signing of the protocols on phytosanitary requirements between the two countries. Most recently, another protocol was signed for China’s import of sweet potato from Vietnam.
Meanwhile, an agreement on the export of Vietnamese lime and grapefruit to New Zealand was signed by the ministry and New Zealand's Ministry of Agriculture on November 15. Three days later, the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries also announced that Vietnamese fresh longan is allowed to be imported into the country.
Hoang Trung, Director of the department, said that the market opening and the signing of protocols for official export of agricultural products will create clear and transparent legal conditions, as well as motivation for Vietnamese farmers to produce more professionally, methodically and on a larger scale.
To boost the export of the new products allowed to be shipped abroad, the department will guide localities and relevant parties on regulations on import requirements of China, New Zealand and Japan.
They are advised to continue getting updated information, and strengthening connectivity to ensure smooth trading in existing markets and eye new ones./.