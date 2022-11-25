Business Vietnam export promotion forum to be organised in HCM City A forum promoting Vietnam’s green exports will be held in Ho Chi Minh City on November 28 as part of the Green Economy Forum & Exhibition 2022 (GEFE) by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham).

Business First lot of Tan Lac red-flesh grapefruit exported to UK The first lot of 5,400 Tan Lac red-flesh grapefruits of the northern mountainous province of Hoa Binh was exported to the United Kingdom on November 24.

Business Reference exchange rate down 2 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,669 VND/USD on November 25, down 2 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnam promotes garment-textile, leather, footwear exports to Australia The Vietnam Trade Office in Australia has introduced high-quality Vietnamese garment and textile products at a recent exhibition, which was part of the International Sourcing Expo Australia.