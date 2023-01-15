An art performance at the programme on January 14 (Photo: VNA)

They have also played a role in the country’s external relations, he said, highlighting the increasing remittances which make up 7% of the national GDP, and contributions by overseas Vietnamese intellectuals to scientific-technological and innovative activities in the homeland.Over the past years, the State has rolled out various policies to support OVs in conflict-affected areas in the world and worked to raise their legal status in host countries, Phuc stressed.He called on them to carry forward their patriotism, for a prosperous and powerful Vietnam.More than 3,000 representatives from the Party, State, ministries, agencies and localities, and OVs will join the 2023 “Xuan Que Huong”./.