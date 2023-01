President Nguyen Xuan Phuc beat the drum to kick off the 2023 “Xuan Que Huong” (Homeland Spring), the biggest annual event for overseas Vietnamese (OV) on the occasion of the (Tet) Lunar New Year festival, at an art programme in Hanoi on January 14.The art programme was jointly held by the State Committee for OV Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Hanoi People’s Committee.In his remarks, the President briefed the OVs on the country’s socio-economic situation in 2022, and affirmed that Vietnamese abroad form an integral part of the nation and an important factor helping to enhance cooperation and friendship between Vietnam and other countries, which has been stated in the Politburo’s Resolution No. 36-NQ/TW.He hailed OVs for their material and spiritual contributions to national construction and defence, saying they raised tens of billions of Vietnam dong in support of the COVID-19 fight as well as victims of natural disasters at home.