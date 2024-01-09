A colour show in Phu Quoc (Photo: VNA)

A view of Ba Den Mountain in Tay Ninh (Photo: VNA)

– 2024 is expected to be a good year for Vietnam's tourism sector as positive signals have been seen in many destinations such as Phu Quoc, Tay Ninh and Da Nang right from the beginning of the year.In Phu Quoc, a popular tourist destination in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang, recovery signs have been seen since late 2023 with a surge in the number of tourists. According to Chairman of the People’s Committee of Phu Quoc city, in the period, the pearl island received 2,000-2,500 foreign visitors each day.Particularly, the launching of Cau Hon (Kiss Bridge) and an entertainment complex at the Sunset Town invested by Sun Group contributed to making the tourism activities bustling in the island.The provincial Department of Tourism said that in the New Year holiday, Kien Giang served more than 120,000 visitors, including more than 15,000 foreigners, earning 369 billion VND (15.16 million USD).Meanwhile, the southern province of Tay Ninh made a surprise in 2023 with a record 5 million visitors taking the cable car to Nui Ba (Ba Mountain) in the year.The inauguration of various works serving Buddhists such as the world largest Maitreya Buddha statue, the highest artificial waterfall in Asia flowing around the statue of Maitreya Buddha, and Uoc (wishing) Bridge, Tay Ninh expects to become a popular destination for Buddhists and visitors in the new year.Along with Phu Quoc and Tay Ninh, the central city of Da Nang is also a promising destination in 2024 thanks to a rising trend from 2023.According to the Da Nang Department of Tourism, local accommodations served more than 7.4 million guests in 2023, doubling the number in 2022, including more than 2 million foreigners.During the Christmas and New Year holidays from December 23, 2023 to January 1, 2024, Da Nang welcomed 261,000 tourists, a surge of 34.7% year on year. In the three-day New Year holiday, the central city received 434 flights, up 10%.Last year, Vietnam received 12.6 million foreign arrivals, 3.5 times higher than 2022, exceeding the target set at the beginning of the year by 57%. The number of domestic tourists hit 108 million, 5.85 higher than the target, while the sector’s revenue was estimated at 672 trillion VND (27.59 billion USD), surpassing the goal by 3.38% and equivalent to 93% of the figure recorded in 2019./.