Society High school graduation exam still on schedule despite COVID-19 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has instructed the Ministry of Education and Training to hold the high school graduation examination in all provinces and cities as previously scheduled, including in Da Nang where new COVID-19 cases have appeared.

Society State-run news agencies of Vietnam, Algeria urged to bolster cooperation Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Nguyen Thanh Vinh has recently urged the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and Algerian state news agency Algeria Press Service (APS) to further promote cooperation.

Society Over 340 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Japan More than 340 Vietnamese citizens came back home from Japan on July 28 on a flight arranged by Vietnamese authorities, the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan, national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines together with Japanese agencies.

Society Winners of National External Information Service Awards honoured Winners of the National External Information Service Awards were honoured at a ceremony held in Hanoi on July 28 night.