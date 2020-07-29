219 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Equatorial Guinea
Vietnamese citizens from Equatorial Guinea (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Relevant Vietnamese agencies along with the Vietnamese embassy in Angola, concurrently accredited to Equatorial Guinea, and Vietnam Airlines coordinated with counterparts in Equatorial Guinea to bring 219 Vietnamese citizens home safely on July 28-29.
The move came after information was received that many Vietnamese citizens Equatorial Guinea have tested positive for COVID-19.
To ensure health and safety and to minimise cross-infections, a special working group of four medical workers joined the crew to the African nation.
Security, safety, and preventive measures were implemented strictly during the flight.
Due to travel restrictions in Africa, the Vietnamese Embassy in Angola worked closely with relevant agencies from Equatorial Guinea and employment companies to help Vietnamese citizens complete the necessary procedures before boarding.
After landing at Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport, all passengers and crew members on the flight were quarantined and taken to the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Dong Anh district, Hanoi, for treatment.
Vietnamese agencies and representative offices abroad and airlines will conduct more flights bringing Vietnamese citizens stranded by COVID-19 home, when required./.