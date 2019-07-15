At the award ceremony of the 20th Vietnam Film Festival (Photo: VNA)



Ba Ria – Vung Tau (VNA) –The 21st Vietnam Film Festival will be held from November 23 -27 in Vung Tau city, the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau, announced representatives of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the provincial People’s Committees, and relevant authorities after a meeting on July 15.

Speaking at the meeting, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Van Tuan said the festival, the first to be held in Ba Ria – Vung Tau, is to honour Vietnam’s cinematography works and outstanding artist. It will also create a chance for the province to popularise the images of its people and tourist spots.



The activities within the framework of the festival include screening of films in various localities of the province, along with field trips and communication work.



At the closing ceremony on November 27, the organizing board will present prizes to the best films, directors, scrip writers, and actor and actress.-VNA