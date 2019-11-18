21st working day of 14th NA’s eighth session
Hanoi (VNA) – The 21st working day of the 14th National Assembly’s ongoing eighth session took place in Hanoi on November 18 under the chair of NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.
In the morning, the legislature discussed in groups the draft Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, the Law on Dykes, the draft Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Construction Law.
At the plenary session under the direction of NA Permanent Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong in the afternoon, Chairman of the NA Ethnic Council Ha Ngoc Chien presented a report on acquiring feedback on comprehensive plan on socio-economic development for ethnic minority and mountainous regions for the 2021-2030 period.
Later, 434 deputies later voted to adopt the Resolution approving the plan with 89.44 percent of approval.
They also mulled over the ratification of the Supplementary Treaty to the 1985 Treaty on the Delimitation of National Boundaries and the Supplementary Treaty 2005 between Vietnam and Cambodia, the Protocol on Land Border Demarcation between the two nations.
On November 19, the legislature will look into the draft Law on Public-Private Partnerships, the draft Law on Mediation, Dialogue at the Court, and the draft Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Judicial Examination./.
