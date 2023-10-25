Health National Action Month on HIV/AIDs Prevention and Control 2023 to be launched The National Action Month for HIV/AIDS Prevention and Control 2023 will be held from November 10 to December 10 with a wide range of activities, aiming to mobilise the involvement of leaders, policy makers, service providers and the community in HIV/AIDS prevention and control as well as increase support for people living with HIV, an official has said.

Health Int'l conference on digital health held The Vietnam Military - Civil Medicine Association, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health (MoH)’s Health Strategy and Policy Institute and the Iverson Health Innovation Research Institute of Australia’s Swinburne University of Technology, held an international conference on digital health on November 8.

Health More than 6,000 cancer patients receive treatment drug support More than 6,000 cancer patients have been provided with treatment drugs with a total value of 1.6 trillion VND (nearly 66 million USD) from 2019 to the end of August 2023, heard a conference held by the Ministry of Health in Hanoi on November 8.

Health Conference seeks to tighten Vietnam - Australia links in digital healthcare An international conference on digital healthcare is taking place in Hanoi with a view to enhancing Vietnam - Australia cooperation in the health system development and health security.