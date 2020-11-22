290 citizens repatriated from Czech Republic
A Bamboo Airways plane brought home 290 Vietnamese citizens from the Czech Republic on November 21 and 22.
Cleansing hands before entering a quarantine site (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - A Bamboo Airways plane brought home 290 Vietnamese citizens from the Czech Republic on November 21 and 22.
The passengers included children under 18, the elderly, the illnesses, students who completed their studies, workers with expired contracts, and others in extremely disadvantaged circumstances.
The Vietnamese Embassy in the host country sent staff to the airport to assist the Vietnamese citizens with boarding procedures.
In-flight safety and preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic were rigorously enforced to protect the passengers’ health and prevent the spread of the disease.
Upon arrival at the Can Tho international airport in the Mekong Delta city of the same name, all passengers and crew members received medical check-ups and were sent to quarantine in line with regulations.
The repatriation of Vietnamese citizens in disadvantaged circumstances abroad will continue to be conducted in line with their wishes, the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, and quarantine capacity in Vietnam./.