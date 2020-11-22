Society Forum gathers over 200 young Vietnamese intellectuals The third forum of young Vietnamese intellectuals across the globe, themed Vietnam in 2045, took place on November 21 with the participation of 206 people under 35 in Vietnam and overseas.

Society Nagasaki begins manpower drive in central Vietnam Nagasaki Prefecture in Japan will begin recruiting first year students from central Vietnam to work and study in healthcare services from 2021.

Society Project launched in HCM City to support disadvantaged children Children in social sponsoring centres who are in special circumstances and may fall into special situations will receive support to access and exercise their rights under a project launched on November 21.

Society Central, Central Highlands provinces gets financial aid The central relief committee on November 20 issued its plan to allocate 45 billion VND (1.94 million USD) to help central and Central Highlands localities repair damage caused by natural disasters.