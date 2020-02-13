2nd Covid-19 patient in HCM City discharged from hospital
Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son gives bouquet to Chinese patient Li Ding to celebrate his recovery (Photo: VNA)
Li Ding, a 66-year-old Chinese citizen, was hospitalized with his 28-year-old son Li Zichao on January 22 for Covid-19 treatment. In the photo: Li Ding (second right) is discharged from hospital (Photo: VNA)
“Thank you Vietnam, thank you Vietnamese doctors!” Li Ding (pink T-shirt) said through an interpreter as he was walking out of Cho Ray Hospital in District 5 (Photo: VNA)
He was discharged at 5:00 pm after twenty-one days of medical care at Cho Ray hospital, considered the best one in southern Vietnam (Photo: VNA)
His full recovery can be seen as a ‘miracle,’ as he has suffered many pre-existing conditions that could have killed him anytime, including diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease (Photo: VNA)
Li Ding said that his son and him had been well cared for by Cho Ray doctors. Earlier, Li Ding’s son, Li Zichao, was discharged from hospital on February 4. (Photo: VNA)