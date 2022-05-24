At the send-off ceremony for the 2nd detachment of Level-2 Field Hospital No. 4 to perform duties in the UN peacekeeping missions in South Sudan (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A send-off ceremony for the 2nd detachment of Level-2 Field Hospital No. 4 to perform duties in the UN peacekeeping missions in South Sudan was held on May 24 in the military airfield of Division 371 of the Air Defence – Air Force Service.



Speaking at the event, Major General Hoang Kim Phung, Director of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operation, expressed his hope that members of the detachment will inherit and promote well achievements and experience gained in the past to successfully complete the tasks entrusted by the Party, State and Army, and the people.





He urged the group to well perform the role of "ambassador" of peace and friendship, contributing to raising the prestige and international position of the country and the Vietnam People's Army at the international arena.



The hospital was launched in November 2021 with 63 official members, including 12 female soldiers. It was deployed to replace Level-2 Field Hospital No.3 in an UN mission in South Sudan.



The hospital will focus on applying science and technology in medical examination and treatment, thereby learning from experience to work on scientific research, and continue to do well in preventing and control diseases in the harsh environment.



Earlier, Vietnam's Engineering Unit Rotation 1 and Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 4 departed for the UN peacekeeping missions in Abyei and South Sudan on April 27, 2022./.