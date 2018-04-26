3 new vaccines to be used in national expanded vaccination programme VNA Thursday, April 26, 2018 - 16:48:52 Print (Photo: VNA) Related News Health Three new vaccines to be used in national vaccination programme Business Vingroup enters pharmaceutical industry Health Vietnam, WHO enjoy fruitful ties in over four decades Health New vaccines used in national vaccination programme Health Made-in-Vietnam medicine use on the rise Vietnam new vaccines national expanded vaccination programme ComBe Five Quinvaxem IPV MRVAC vietnamplus Vietnam News Agency Your comments about this article ... Submit Cancel