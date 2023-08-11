National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Speaker of the Senate and Vice President of Uruguay Beatriz Argimon sign cooperation agreement between the two parliaments in April 2023 (Photo: VNA) National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Speaker of the Senate and Vice President of Uruguay Beatriz Argimon sign cooperation agreement between the two parliaments in April 2023 (Photo: VNA)

Parliamentary cooperation has always been promoted, contributing to building political trust and enhancing mutual understanding between the two peoples. Most recently, in April 2023, in the official visit to Uruguay by National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, the Uruguay-Vietnam and Vietnam-Uruguay Friendship Parliamentary Groups were launched. This move is expected to help create conditions for the two sides’ parliamentarians to share experiences in legislative activities and strengthen parliamentary diplomatic activities.



The two countries have also supported each other on many issues of mutual concern at regional and international forums, and backed each other's bids to run for positions at the United Nations Security Council, the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, the International Law Commission, and the UN Human Rights Council.



Regarding economic and trade ties, two-way trade reached 190.5 million USD in 2022, up 106.5% year-on-year, of which 102.9 million USD came from Vietnam’s exports.







National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (R) meets with Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou (Photo: VNA)







In addition, Vietnam always supports Uruguay's policy of expanding international economic cooperation, and wants Uruguay to support the early launch of the Vietnam-MERCOSUR free trade agreement negotiations.



In the field of defence-security cooperation, amidst the complicated developments in the regional and world situations, with intertwined challenges and opportunities, Vietnam and Uruguay have stepped up their collaboration in defence industry, logistics, military medicine, peacekeeping; coordinated and shared information and experiences in transnational crime prevention and control; and promoted the negotiation and signing of cooperation documents.



The two countries have coordinated in organising a wide range of activities to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties. The results of close cooperation over the past 30 years are expected to be a foundation for Vietnam and Uruguay to continue steadily moving towards the sustainable development goals of each country./.



