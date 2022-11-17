31 footballers called up to practise for AFF Cup 2022
Coach Park Hang-seo names 31 players in preparation for December's AFF Cup. (Photo courtesy of VFF)Hanoi (VNA) - Coach Park Hang-seo has called 31 players to prepare for the AFF Cup later this year.
The list includes four goalkeepers, 12 defenders, nine midfielders and six strikers.
The head coach put his belief in veteran and experienced players such as goalkeeper Dang Van Lam, defenders Que Ngoc Hai, Do Duy Manh and Doan Van Hau, midfielders Do Hung Dung, Nguyen Hoang Duc and Nguyen Tuan Anh, strikers Nguyen Van Toan and Nguyen Tien Linh.
The list has surprised many fans as his key players in previous competitions, such as defender Tran Dinh Trong, midfielder Luong Xuan Truong and striker Nguyen Cong Phuong, are absent.
Nguyen Van Quyet secured a slot, and multi-purpose midfielder Nguyen Trong Hoang is back on the team after 14 months fighting a herniated disc.
Talented Nguyen Quang Hai who is playing for Pau FC in France, will fly back on December 15 to practise and compete at the regional Cup.
Park also gave berths to several young athletes such as Nguyen Thanh Nhan, Luong Duy Cuong, Khuat Van Khang and Pham Dinh Duy who are expected to breath new life into the team.
The team will train in Hanoi from November 23. Some players might join them later because they are still busy with their clubs at the National Cup next week.
Vietnam will play a friendly match against German giant Borussia Dortmund at My Dinh Stadium on November 30.
They then move to Ba Ria-Vung Tau for training from December 2 to 10.
They will have another friendly versus the Philippines on December 14 in Hanoi, which is considered the last test ahead of the AFF Cup.
Park will announce his final shortlist on that day and the team will travel to Vientiane for their first match against the hosts on December 21.
The tournament is from December 20 to January 16, 2023.
Vietnam and Laos are in Group B with Malaysia, Singapore and Myanmar./.