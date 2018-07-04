Localities in the Central and Central Highlands regions have been allocated over 718 trillion VND (nearly 31.1 billion USD) under the Programme 135 in 2018 - Illustrative image (Source:VNA)

- Localities in the Central and Central Highlands regions have been allocated over 718 trillion VND (nearly 31.1 billion USD) under the Programme 135 in 2018, according to Nguyen Xuan Duc, head of the Department of Locality II under the Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs.The regions’ localities are coordinating with relevant departments and sectors to approve a list of projects to be funded, while conducting the construction of hundreds of infrastructure projects related to transport, electricity, irrigation, and schools in disadvantaged areas, Duc said.Lam Dong province reported the highest rate of disbursement for building infrastructure facilities in extremely disadvantaged communes and villages in the first half of 2018, reaching 62 percent of the set plan.Poor households in the regions have also been provided with free seeds, animal breed and agricultural materials; offered training courses on agriculture and forestry development; and supported with building production development models, thus improving the income for regional residents and promoting poverty reduction.Duc said the effort to reduce the poverty rate in ethnic minorities and mountainous areas has shown substantial results, with the average rate of poor households in these regions now down to 14.4 percent.The Programme 135 launched in 1999, aims to improve living conditions for rural residents with a particular focus on ethnic minority communities.A total of 2,139 extremely disadvantaged and border communes in 46 provinces nationwide were listed as eligible for support from the Programme 135 for the 2017-2020 period.Ten provinces in the Central and Central Highlands regions– Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, Phu Yen, Khanh Hoa, Kon Tum, Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Dak Nong, and Lam Dong report a total of 373 extremely disadvantaged and border communes. -VNA