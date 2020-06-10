Health Infographic 272 COVID-19 patients given all-clear Five more COVID-19 patients have been given the all-clear, bringing the total number of cured patients to 272, the treatment sub-section under the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control said on May 25 afternoon.

Health Infographic Int'l media praise Vietnam in COVID-19 fight Vietnam has performed far better than many developed countries in combating COVID-19 pandemic. Various international media praise Vietnam's efforts in the COVID-19 fight.