Society Infographic Vietnam to enter aging population stage in 2026 Twenty percent of Vietnam’s population will be 60 years of age or older within the next 20 years, resulting in the country experiencing an “elderly population crisis”.

Society Infographic North-South railway renovation project The railway sector will increase its capacity through increasing the number of trains, cars when a project to renovates and upgrades a number of routes on the North-South railway with a total investment of 7 trillion VND starts.

Society Infographic Over 200 flights bring Vietnamese citizens home More than 200 international flights have been conducted from April 10 to December 20, 2020 to bring Vietnamese citizens home during the Covid-19 epidemic.