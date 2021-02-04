32.1 million workers hurt by COVID-19 in 2020
The unprecedented impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have forced 32.1 million Vietnamese workers aged 15 and above to either lose their jobs or have their working hours reduced in 2020.
VNA
