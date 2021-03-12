33 years of Gac Ma battle
HQ-505, the only ship that was not sunk in the battle, was commanded by the captain to crash onto Co Lin Reef after it was shot to fire by the enemy ship, becoming a sovereignty landmark of Vietnam. Co Lin Reef has been protected from the enemy’s attack. HQ-505 was praised by the State as Hero of the People's Armed Forces for the glorious victory. (Photo: File/VNA)
A ceremony is held to commemorate the 64 Vietnamese soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the battle of protecting Gac Ma, March 14, 2019. (Photo: VNA)
Youngsters of the central province of Quang Binh offer incense in honour of the 64 Vietnamese soldiers who fought to protect Gac Ma Reef. (Photo: VNA)
Colonel Nguyen Min, Deputy Commander of the Da Nang City Military Command, presents gifts to the relatives of martyrs who died in Gac Ma battle in 1988, at the ‘Towards the beloved Truong Sa’ exchange programme, March 14, 2013. (Photo: VNA)
An inauguration ceremony of a memorial to 64 naval soldiers, who sacrificed their lives in the battle to defend Gac Ma, is held in Cam Hai Dong commune, Cam Lam district of the central province of Khanh Hoa, July 15, 2017. (Photo: VNA)
Naval Brigade 146 soldiers light incense to commemorate Vietnamese soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the battle of protecting Gac Ma, Co Lin and Len Dao Reefs. (Photo: VNA)
Mrs. Ha Thi Lien from Can Loc district, Ha Tinh province, mother of martyr Dao Kim Cuong, kisses on her son’s portrait at the memorial to Gac Ma soldiers. (Photo: Published by VNA)
Truong Sa soldiers are ready to defend sovereignty of the sacred sea and islands of the Fatherland in the spirit of Gac Ma soldier-martyrs in the past. (Photo: VNA)
Truong Sa soldiers are determined to protect independence, sovereignty of islands and the sacred territorial integrity of the Fatherland. (Photo: VNA)
